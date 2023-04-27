SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that left one person dead on April 27.
The single car crash happened on SR 241 near milepost 18 about 8 miles north of Sunnyside. According to the WSP the car driven by a 17-year-old female from Sunnyside failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.
The driver and her 14-year-old male passenger were transported to Astria Sunnyside hospital after the crash, another passenger in the car died at the scene.
According to the WSP the next-of-kin has been notified that Bertin Jimenez Yesca,32, of Sunnyside died in the crash.
