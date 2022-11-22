RICHLAND, Wash. –
UPDATE 7:42 P.M.
One person has been reported dead, according to Trooper Thorson.
The crash happened at mile post 1 near Dallas Rd. in Richland.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
A deadly single car crash on I-182 near mile post 1 in Richland is currently blocking right lane traffic, according to Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson.
WSP has several accident calls pending and is asking drivers to be patient and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
