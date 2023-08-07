MESA, Wash.- One person is dead following a two-car crash on SR 17 near Mesa and a detour is in place through SR 260 for northbound traffic.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson one person died in the crash.
SR 17 is now closed in both directions according to NonStop Local staff on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
