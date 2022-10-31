One dead, one in hospital following head-on crash in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - One person is being taken to the hospital following a fatal head-on collision around 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue, according to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department.
First responders arrived to the head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car around 5:15 p.m., reporting two patients. One person died on scene, the other is in the hospital, according to Shearer.
N 4th Avenue is blocked at this time. PFD does not have an estimated reopening. A detour is available through the Port of Pasco, east of the airport.
