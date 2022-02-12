One dead, one injured after rollover crash in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.-
Around 1:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a rollover crash on Toothaker Rd near the railroad tracks in Hover Park.
BCSO says a 2004 Ford F-250 was being driven recklessly by a man from Iowa, who was spinning his tires and racing back and forth on the roadway.
They say a woman was at the park with friends and got in the truck with him, even though her friends urged her not to.
BCSO says he sped away towards S Meals Rd and went sideways off the road into a ditch and rolled. They say this was an apparent result of speed and spinning tires.
BCSO says the woman was killed in the crash and it appears no seatbelts were worn by any of the people in the truck. Deputies say the man was life flighted from Trios to Harborview due to the seriousness of his injuries.