One dead, one injured after rollover crash on highway 12

YAKIMA, WA-- One person is dead and another is injured after a rollover car crash involving three cars at the intersection of McCormick Road and Highway 12 in Yakima County. 

Troopers say one person has died and another was injured. 

Just before 6 this morning, Troopers say a pick-up truck trying to turn left onto highway 12 did not yield and hit a Sudan already driving on highway 12.

The driver of the Sudan has significant injuries. The passenger of the Sudan died. The driver of the truck has minor head injuries.

A third car on west highway 12 hit debris in the road.

Troopers say right now drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

