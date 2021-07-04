One Dead, Two Injured After Falling From Ledge Near Pilot Rock

PILOT ROCK, OR-
On July 2nd, 2021 at around 9 am, Umatilla County Sheriff Office Dispatch got a 911 call from 23-year-old Kyler Carter of Pilot Rock. He said himself and two friends, Cody Watson (21) and Braydon Postma (23) both of Pilot Rock, had been injured in a fall.
The three of them had been recreating at the Big Falls on West Birch Creek south of Pilot Rock, Oregon and had fallen off an approximately 50-foot ledge.
Kyler said the fall happened around 9 pm the night before. He didn't have cell service at the location of the accident and had to climb back out and hike to a place where he could call 911. Cody and Braydon were still where they had fallen and Kyler said they both had critical injuries.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (UMASAR) was activated and Pendleton Fire Department and Lifeflight were dispatched as well.
Oregon Emergency Management was notified too. Because of the nature of the injuries and the location, a hoist flight craft was requested. UMASAR requested assistance from the U.S. Forest Service to see if any fire crews were in the area that could help quickly. UMASAR also contacted Union County Search and Rescue to mobilize their rope team.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies and their K-9 unit responded as well. A U.S. Forest Service short-haul helicopter from McCall, Idaho, and an Oregon Army National Guard Black Hawk from Salem, Oregon were deployed.
A Forest Service eleven-man fire crew (with a fire paramedic) were able to reach the location and provide initial assistance. When they arrived, they found Cody Gene Watson, a 21-year-old from Pilot Rock, was dead. Both Kyler Carter and Braydon Postma had serious injuries.
Additional First responders hiked into the location and a coordinated effort was made to plan the careful extraction of both Kyler and Braydon, who both needed immediate medical assistance.
The Oregon Army National Guard Black Hawk team was able to reach both Kyler and Braydon and transport them to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over the death investigation. Members of UMASAR remained with Cody overnight until around 10 am on July 3, 2021, when another Black Hawk crew returned to the scene and was able to assist in recovery. The body was turned over to Burns Mortuary.
Any further information on the condition of Kyler and Braydon is unknown at this time.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office extends sincere condolences to the family of Cody Watson.