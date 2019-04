WAPATO, WA - One person has been detained after a shooting at a Wapato park Monday afternoon.

Witnesses heard at least three gunshots and saw a group of 4-5 teenage boys who ran from the scene.

One person was shot in the leg and side and given CPR by a responding officer while trauma alert was called. The shots were fired from a pistol.

A perimeter has been established and a K-9 is on the scene looking for more information.

