One dog dies in Benton City fire

BENTON CITY, Wash. -
Multiple agencies responded to a residential fire on Irene Avenue in Benton City around 3:30 p.m. on April 7.
Upon arrival, the single-family home was fully on fire. The first unit on scene sounded a second alarm.
In total, seven engines and more than 20 firefighters responded to the scene. Benton County Fire District 2, Benton County Fire District 4 and Richland Fire Department all responded.
The residents, one man and one woman, were evacuated safely. BCFD2 said neighbors were helping before units arrived. One witness said the man had to be removed due to medical issues.
No people were injured, but one dog died in the fire, according to BCFD2.
The house sustained significant damage and is now considered uninhabitable.
The incident is still under investigation and cause has not yet been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.