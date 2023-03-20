YAKIMA, Wash.-
A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash around 1 a.m. on S. 72nd Ave and Zier Rd in Yakima.
According to Yakima Police the female was driving on Zier Rd and was turning left onto 72nd Ave when a car driven by a 27-year-old male entered the intersection and collided with the turning car.
The 19-year-old female driver suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and is in critical condition at Yakima Memorial Hospital according to the YPD. The 27-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the YPD Traffic Unit.
