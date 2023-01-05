One driver in hospital after three-car collision near Walla Walla city limits

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One driver is in the hospital with charges from the Washington State Patrol following a three-car collision near the Walla Walla city limits, according to WSP. The collision was reported around 3:10 p.m. on January 5 around State Route 12.
A 30-year-old man from Outlook had been driving north on Wilbur Avenue, approaching SR 12 at the time, according to WSP. He turned west onto SR 12, failing to yield the right of way to the cars on SR 12.
The man hit a 16-year-old from Walla Walla who had been east on SR 12 around Wilbur Avenue when he turned. The teenager hit a 64-year-old from Milton-Freewater, Oregon who had been in the lanes headed west. WSP reports all three drivers had been wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The 30-year-old from Outlook was the only person injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. He’s being charged with failure to yield the right of way. All three cars were totaled, according to WSP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.