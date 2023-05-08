PROSSER, Wash.- One person was hospitalized after a car crash involving a Prosser Police Department car shortly after 8:30 p.m. on May 7.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the Prosser PD car was eastbound on North River Rd and tried to make a left turn at Wine Country Rd when they were hit by a car going south on North River Rd.
The driver of the car that hit the Prosser PD car, a 59-year-old Auburn woman and her passenger, a 68-year-old Auburn man, were uninjured in the crash.
The driver of the Prosser Police vehicle, a 41-year-old Grandview man was transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital after the crash. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The crash is still under investigation, but according to the WSP drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have been a factor.
