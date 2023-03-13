KITTITAS COUNTY.-
One person is in the hospital after a two car crash on I90 east of Easton on March 13.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) one vehicle was eastbound near milepost 76 and another vehicle was in the westbound lane of I90. The eastbound car crossed over the center line and hit the westbound car.
The driver of the car that crossed the center line, a 70-year-old Yakima woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
A 51-year-old Granger man driving the car that got hit was not hurt in the crash.
WSP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.
