MISSION, Ore.- The FBI and Tribal Police are investigating a shooting that left one Umatilla Tribal member hospitalized on August 1.
Umatilla Tribal Police responded to the shooting on Popcorn Lane on the Reservation around 4:50 p.m. A victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was found at the scene.
The gunshot victim was airlifted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla and has since been transferred to Kadlec in Richland. They are currently in stable condition.
According to Umatilla Tribal Police a suspect was identified and arrested in Boardman and was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after being interviewed by Tribal Police and the FBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.