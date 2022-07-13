YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Fire Department confirmed that multiple houses are on fire near the intersection of Tieton Dr. and Pleasant Avenue, near Davis High School. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters responded to the call around 12:10 Wednesday afternoon.
The fire began in one house and spread to two neighboring houses.
"The house that is primarily involved is a total loss, it is uninhabitable," said Yakima Fire Department chief, Aaron Markham.
Chief Markham said the Red Cross has been contacted for the homeowners.
The roof of the main house collapsed. The other two houses were saved.
Firefighters tell us they have been rotating work every 15-20 minutes because of the hot temperatures outside.
Ellensburg fire crews, Yakima Training Center fire crews and West Valley Fire District 12 helped YFD contain the fire.
