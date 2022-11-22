KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE 3:58 p.m.:
Earlier today Kennewick Police and members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team were searching for 18-year-old Bryan De Los Santos in the 1000 block of W 4th Ave, according to a Facebook post shared by KPD.
De Los Santos had warrants out for his arrest for Assault 1st Degree for his alleged role in a shooting on October 28, 2022 and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree after fleeing from law enforcement on November 1, 2022.
According to KPD, De Los Santos began to run after spotting law enforcement but was take into custody without incident.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 2:34 p.m.: Kennewick Police and a SWAT unit are currently serving a warrant in the area of 4th Avenue and Mayfield Street in Kennewick.
Witnesses in the area confirm the heavy police presence and report that nearby schools were locked down for a short period of time.
Lockdowns have been lifted.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to update this story as more information becomes available.
