BOARDMAN, Ore. — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in Morrow County on January 4, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
Two officers with the Boardman Police Department tried to pull over the suspect, who had reportedly violated a restraining order. A shooting followed, according to OSP, but no one was hurt.
The man was then taken into custody, according to the press release. The incident is being investigated by OSP with assistance from numerous local agencies.
