police tape
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police Department PIO, Yvette Inzunza, A shooting has occurred in Yakima. 

At 2:38 p.m. Officers responded to a call at South 7th Street and Pine.

When officers arrived they found a victim with gunshot wounds. 

According to Yvette, the incident is believed to have been a targeted or gang-related shooting. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

