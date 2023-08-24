YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police Department PIO, Yvette Inzunza, A shooting has occurred in Yakima.
At 2:38 p.m. Officers responded to a call at South 7th Street and Pine.
When officers arrived they found a victim with gunshot wounds.
According to Yvette, the incident is believed to have been a targeted or gang-related shooting.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
