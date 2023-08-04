KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 9:04 p.m. According to Washington State Patrol, One person has been injured in a car accident on I-90
According to WSP, Vehicle one was traveling eastbound on I-90 while towing a U-Haul trailer.
The trailer broke free from the vehicle. Vehicle two was hit by the free trailer before hitting the jersey barrier.
According to WSP, The driver of vehicle two was injured and transported to Harborview Hospital.
According to WSP, charges are currently pending for the driver of vehicle one.
5:43 p.m. According to Snoqualmie pass's twitter, both lanes have opened.
Traffic is still moving slowly and drivers should continue to expect delays.
5:37 p.m. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic has been reduced to one lane on Eastbound I-90 near Easton.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Car crash with serious injury is causing traffic to back up on I-90 near Easton.
Traffic has been stopped between eastbound milepost 68 and 62.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen according to Upper Kittitas County Firefighters and Paramedics.
