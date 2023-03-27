YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to an injury collision on I82 near exit 40 about 3 miles east of Union Gap around 10:47 p.m. on March 26.
A car driven by an 18-year-old Sunnyside man traveling east entered the median and rolled according to the WSP.
The rolled car came to a stop partially blocking the left eastbound lane and was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 21-year-old Zillah man.
The driver who rolled was transported to the hospital for their injuries and is suspected of DUI according to the WSP. The other driver was uninjured in the crash.
