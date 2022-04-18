PASCO, Wash. —
A concerned citizen reported a potential kidnapping around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, stating they had seen a male grab a female and force her into a minivan around Columbia Street and 3rd Avenue in Pasco.
The van was then seen driving erratically by a Pasco Police Department officer, who noted there were two males inside with one female. The van stopped in an alley on North 19th Avenue, when the female escaped. Police reports say she then ran toward officers, looking distraught. She reported to officers that she did not know the driver, but he had forced her into the van and wouldn’t let her leave.
The two men inside the car were then detained. The driver was later identified as Margarito Ibarra Lopez.
During the investigation, the female victim and the male passenger both reported that Ibarra Lopez put his arm around her and forced her in the van. Despite being told multiple times that she did not want to go with him, he continued to lock the doors and drive north on 3rd Avenue, as told in reports.
Ibarra Lopez reported that the female went with him willingly after being offered alcohol and methamphetamine.
Officers believed the victim was intentionally abducted and booked Ibarra Lopez into Franklin County Jail on suspicion of second degree kidnapping. He was scheduled to appear in court on April 18. Details will be reported as we know them.
