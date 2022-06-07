KENNEWICK, Wash. -
One man has been arrested on the suspicion of second degree assault after a road rage incident on June 6 around 6 p.m.
The victim had called Kennewick Police Department, reporting the man had pointed a handgun at them while at the intersection of E 27th Avenue and S Washington Street.
The victim said he drove off in fear, which caused him to hit the suspect's car. Both vehicles had minor damage but no one was seriously hurt.
The incident is still being investigated. The man was booked in to Benton County Jail.
