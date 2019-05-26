One man arrested for multiple charges after hit and run

FINLEY, WA - One man was arrested for hit and run and driving under the influence in the Finley area around 8 Saturday night.

Benton County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of 25th Ave. in Finley for a hit and run.

A car drove off the road and damaged a metal fence, hot-wire, tubing, sprinkler heads and a main irrigation valve.

the car then left the scene but was followed by a witness.

When deputies caught up with the car on Perkins Rd., the occupants drove into a driveway and ran off.

38-year-old Ernesto M. Mendoza was arrested for multiple charges including hit and run, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The passenger 25-year-old Camron S. Queener was also arrested for obstructing and trespass.