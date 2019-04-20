One man dead after an argument turns deadly

TOPPENISH, WA - 50-year-old Daniel Campos is dead following an argument that broke out Friday night.

At approximately 10:23 p.m on Friday, four males were arguing outside an apartment in the 100 block of North Beech Street.

As the argument grew more heated, one suspect drew a pistol and shot the victim several times. The three suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located shortly after and the three subjects that had been arguing with the victim were taken into custody. Witnesses identified all three subjects as the ones involved in the argument with the victim.

Despite the officers attempting lifesaving efforts, Campos was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three suspects have been booked into jail and charged with murder in the second degree.

The suspects are an 18-year-old Hispanic man, a 20-year-old Native American man, and a 17-year-old Hispanic man.