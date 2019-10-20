One man dead after crash involving ODOT snow plow

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR - A man is dead after crashing into a snowplow Saturday morning on Highway 3 in Wallowa County near MP 15.
Oregon State Police say 24-year old Dylan Denton, was driving when he lost control on a curve, went into the on-coming lane and into the path of an Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow.
Denton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The snowplow driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 3 remained closed for nearly six hours while police conducted their investigation.