RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE MAY 20, 11:55 A.M.
The Richland Police Department has begun investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim died in a local hospital last night.
According to a Facebook post, the 20-year-old victim appears to have been a target, and police believe this was not a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 509-628-0333
ORIGINAL COVERAGE MAY 19:
There is a large law enforcement presence near Chief Joseph Middle School as officers investigate a shooting.
The Richland Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the area of the Columbia Park Apartments on the 1700 Block of Jadwin Avenue.
You are asked to avoid the area. Officers have one entrance to the apartment complex blocked off at this time.
Officers say if you have information about this shooting, please call 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.