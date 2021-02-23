PLYMOUTH, WA - On Monday, February 22nd, 2021, at about 4:30 PM Benton County Deputies responded to the Plymouth area for a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
While deputies responded to the area, they were advised by dispatch that a male had been shot and another male had run from the location. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 48-year-old male outside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
A short time later, deputies found a second male who was deceased. The deceased male has not yet been positively identified. The 48-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
As of Tuesday morning, his condition remains critical. Benton County Sheriff’s Detectives remain on scene. The investigation is on-going. Additional information will be released as the case develops.