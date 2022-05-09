PASCO, WA - One man is detained after a drive-by shooting on SR395 and Court st. in Pasco, according to Washington State Patrol.
Around 2:30 a.m. Pasco Police Department got a call from a driver reporting another car following and shooting at them on SR395.
Officers from Kennewick Police Department met with the victim in Richland and found bullet holes in the car.
PPD found the suspect driving around and chased the suspect into Kennewick.
Searching for the suspect, officers saw the suspect trying to push the car in the middle of the road, they are not sure how the car got stuck because the vehicle was not in a collision. That's when officers detained the suspect off blue bridge, where SR395 and SR240 connect.
Officers say they found a gun inside the suspect's car, but don't know if it's the one used in the shooting.
Since this happened mostly on the highway, Washington State Patrol is taking over the investigation.
No one was hurt, but there were bullet holes were found in the victim's car.
WSP is now questioning the suspect involved in the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.