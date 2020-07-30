One man in hospital after officer involved shooting in Pasco

PASCO, WA- The overpass on road 68 near I-182 in Pasco is shut down due to an officer involved shooting involving Pasco police.
According to police, the shooting happened after a traffic stop on the eastbound entrance ramp leading to I-182. They say the individual they pulled over was a man in his early 30s who was wanted in Kennewick. There was only one officer involved and police have not released why the officer's weapon was fired.
The man was taken to a local hospital his condition is unknown. No officers sustained injuries. The investigation is now being handled by the Special Investigations Unit who investigates all officer involved shootings in the area. The overpass will be closed until officers finish their investigation.