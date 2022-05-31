One man injured after rollover crash on I-182

PASCO, Wash. -
One man is in a local hospital after crashing his work truck on I-182 westbound in Pasco between Rd. 68 and Rd. 100.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the man was driving westbound on I-182 in Pasco when he crashed.
The Interstate 182 bridge between Richland and Pasco is under maintenance by the Washington Department of Transportation causing traffic to be delayed.
Trooper Thorson says the driver did not see the traffic was moving slower and came up on the cars too fast causing him to speed off the roadway to the right and flip his truck.
Trooper Thorson says the driver is the only person injured and no other cars were involved.
The driver does not have life-threatening injuries.
The crash had closed two westbound lanes of I-182, but they are back open.
