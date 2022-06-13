PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash that happened Sunday night at 11:43 p.m.
According to Public Information Officer Trooper Thorson, a Jeep was driving the wrong way on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco. The 35-year-old male suspect was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes and hit 3 cars. Two people were sent to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries.
This caused the road way to be closed for 5 and a half hours and is now back open.
The suspect has been arrested and is now at Franklin County Jail.
We will continue to update this page as additional information comes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.