One man is dead after rafting near Horn Rapids

HORN RAPIDS, Wash. -

Benton County Sheriff's Office, Dive and Rescue and Benton County Fire District #2 pulled one person from the Yakima river near the Benton City area.

Benton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they received the call of two people floating the river and had floated over the Horn Rapids Dam.

BCSO says the woman was able to swim to shore, but crews had to pull the 36-year-old man from Prosser out of the water.

Deputies say the man was taken to Kadlec for not having a heartbeat when taken out of the water.

Deputies say 36-year-old Miguel Moctezuma was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Benton County Coroners Office says the cause of death is drowning.