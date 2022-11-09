SEATTLE, Wash.-
PaintCare, a nonprofit set up by paint manufacturers and the state government to operate a statewide paint recycling program has recycled its 1 millionth gallon of paint in Washington.
The million gallon milestone was reached just 18 months after the program started.
PaintCare was made possible by Washington's Paint Stewardship Law, which adds a small fee to the sale of any new paint, which funds collection, transportation, and the processing of paint.
According to a PaintCare press release, the nonprofit operates a statewide network of 241 drop-off sites where the public can recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish.
The program hopes to keep paint from Washington waste streams by recycling it.
PaintCare partners with paint retail stores as drop-off sites and provides a free online site locator.
Free on-location pickup is also available for businesses or households with 100 gallons or more of paint to recycle.
