Kennewick, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons.
When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able to transport the victim to a local hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries. KPD says they have arrested someone and that they have been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Officials are still investigating the incident.
