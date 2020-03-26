YAKIMA, WA - Yakima jail escapee arrested just outside Moses Lake.
Miguel Chavez Amezqua, 27, formerly of Moses Lake, escaped along with 14 other inmates from the Yakima County Jail on Monday. He was arrested about an hour ago on I-90 after officers located the vehicle he was traveling in.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington State Patrol assisted in arresting Chavez Amezqua.
On 03-25-2020 at about 3:15 am, the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) received a call from a source stating that Hugo A. Amezcua-Hernandez was in the 700 Blk of S. 4th Ave. Yakima Police Department patrol units went to the area and located Hugo hiding in bushes. He was taken into custody without further incident.
On 03-25-2020 at 8:00 am an investigation led the USMS VOTF to the parking area of the Chevron in Vantage, Washington. The investigation showed that Andrew D. Wolfley and his 31 year old girlfriend, Araseli Garcia were staying in parking lot area. The task force officers and Kittitas County Sheriff deputies located them and took Wolfley into custody. Wolfley had a ring of shaved vehicle ignition keys, which he may have been using to prowl or steal vehicles.
There is currently one remaining escapee, Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval.