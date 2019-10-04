One of the Tri-Cities' most expensive homes is going up for auction

KENNEWICK, WA - One of the most expensive homes in the Tri-Cities will be up for action on Oct. 5th.

The Horse Heaven Hills mansion originally built in 2004 for "Olie the Goalie" Olaf Kolzig is up for grabs and is valued at over $6 million. With six bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, the mansion will be sold to the highest bidder.

If you feel like this could be your dream home, you need to present a $50,000 cashier's check along with a blank check to be admitted into the auction in the estate at 32224 S. 944 Pr SE, Kennewick.

"What this allows is it allows the seller a deadline to have the house sold. In the traditional value you're looking at and extended period on the market, that can be from 30 days to several years, depending on the price point and the amount of people interested in your home," Brent Robertson, Business Development Director for Deacaro Auctions International.