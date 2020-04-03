YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department (YPD) officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in progress at a retail cannabis store located at 2308 South 1st Street.

Three suspects allegedly entered the store and attempted to steal cannabis smoking paraphernalia and a cell phone. When confronted by two store employees, the suspects allegedly assaulted the employees, which resulted in much of the paraphernalia the suspects were attempting to steal being broken.

Before officers arrived on scene, the three suspects had fled in a vehicle. The store’s employees were able to provide police with the license plate number of the vehicle the suspects fled in.

Police notified the registered owner of the vehicle the suspects fled in and found out the registered owner’s 17-year-old son was driving the vehicle without permission. When the son returned home with the vehicle, his parents notified police and the suspect was taken into custody. He has been charged with a count of robbery 2.

The name of the suspect arrested yesterday afternoon is not being released because he is a minor.

Yakima police have not, as yet, located the two other suspects in the attempted robbery, a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old female.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.