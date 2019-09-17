One of Washington's most challenging contaminated sites could soon see a huge waste removal

PASCO, WA - A draft plan by the Washington Department of Ecology recommends excavating 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Landfill.

The Washington Department of Ecology and more than 30 parties responsible for cleanup have collaborated since late 2018 to bring a decades-long process to this final, pivotal step.

The industrial waste in Zone A requires a permanent solution to control ongoing releases of hazardous substances to air, soil and groundwater. Under the proposed the plan, the drums would be excavated, characterized, segregated by waste type, and then safely transported offsite for appropriate treatment or disposal.

The Department is asking for the public's input on this plan at their meeting on Tuesday, September 17th at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Elementary School in Pasco.

The proposed plan has two phases:

-Remove the drums which will last 15 months.

-Clean up to clear the area.

The Pasco Landfill is about 1.5 miles northeast of the City of Pasco, north of the intersection of Kahlotus Road and U.S. Highway 12 (see the area map on page 8). The landfill property covers nearly 200 acres and is surrounded by agriculture and commercial businesses. The Basin Disposal transfer station on Dietrich Road is at the southern end of the landfill. The landfill no longer accepts waste and is closed to the public. Gates, fencing, and signs restrict access to this active cleanup site.

The landfill opened in 1958. Waste was burned in trenches until 1971, when the site became a sanitary landfill. From 1972 to 1975, the landfill accepted municipal and industrial waste. Some industrial waste was delivered in 55-gallon drums and disposed in zones A and B.

Zone B would become a separate cleanup site. Zone B contained approximately 5,000 drums of herbicide-manufacturing waste. In 2002 with Ecology oversight, these drums, associated waste, and underlying soil were excavated and transported offsite for incineration and disposal. In 2013, an engineered cover was installed over Zone B to prevent precipitation, people, and animals from contacting remaining contamination. The potentially liable persons (PLPs) primarily responsible for Zone B cleanup work (Bayer CropScience, Inc.) petitioned Ecology in late 2018 to remove Zone B from the Pasco Landfill site and establish a new, separate cleanup site.

If people cannot attend the meeting they can submit their comments online.