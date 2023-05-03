Washington State Patrol
CONNELL, Wash.- One person was airlifted to the hospital after a single car crash on US 395 near Connell on the morning of May 3.

According to the WSP the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. when an SUV driving southbound on 395 in the right lane crossed over the left lane, rolled into the median and came to a stop on the northbound shoulder.

The condition of the person airlifted to the hospital is unknown at this time. The crash is currently under investigation.

