One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's.
When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg.
After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on 1100 block of S. Olympia Place. Officers then found the owner's home address using their car's registration information.
Tri-City Regional SWAT Team was called in to help and the suspect was arrested at his home.
The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail and faces drive-by shooting charges.
If you have any information contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 reference case number 22-082048. You can also give an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.
