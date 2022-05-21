Weather Alert

AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE TRI-CITIES AIRPORT. THUNDERSTORMS WITH CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL MOVE OVER OR BE IN THE VICINITY OF THE AIRPORT FROM 3 PM TO 5 PM. WINDS COULD GUST GREATER THAN 30 KTS IN ANY THUNDERSTORMS. STORMS WILL MOVE OUT OF THE AREA AFTER 5 PM.