YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol says one person is dead after a rollover crash outside Grandview City Limits.
The car was headed Eastbound on 82 when the driver lost control and rolled, according to WSP.
The driver, Chelsea A. Gardner, 26-years-old died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
It's unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The crash is still under investigation by Washington State Patrol.
