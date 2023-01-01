One person dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Richland Police officers responded to a weapons complaint shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday off Jadwin Ave.
When officers arrived, a Hispanic man between the ages of 19-22 was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Richland Emergency Services attempted to save the man life but were unable. He died on scene.
According to the Richland Police Department, multiple people were seen leaving the area at the time of shooting.
Detectives have finished looking through possible evidence and processing the scene. The suspect(s) are still unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
