WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.-
A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco.
One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes.
The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.
However, the driver of the first car, Gavin Foster from Walla Walla, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
