One person dead after car crash

GRANGER, WA - One person is dead after a two vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Granger.

The crash involved a semi truck and a car which then caught on fire on Yakima Valley Highway and Beam Road.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly so nearby neighbors were safe from that fire.

Neighbors said they heard a car speeding by and then they heard the crash.

Deputies say speed and alcohol may have been a factor.

Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the exact details on this crash.

The name of the person has not been released.