WAPATO - One person is dead after a crash near Wapato. Washington State Patrol said an SUV was driving in the wrong direction on Eastbound I-82 and hit a white car.
The person driving the SUV was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the person in the other car died on scene. Each car only had the driver inside.
The Department of Transportation will close the interstate at exit 44 near Wapato for at least two to three hours.
This is a developing story so information may change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
