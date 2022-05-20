GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash that killed one person.
WSP says the driver lost control of the car and rolled.
The name and age of the driver is withheld until next of kin is notified.
Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
