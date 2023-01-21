TOPPENISH, Wash. —
Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning.
According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound.
The two passengers headed westbound were transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital to be treated.
The other car had four passengers. Joel Reyes died on scene after suffering what officers say was a "life ending gunshot wound" at the time of the crash.
WSP believed the driver and one passenger of the car, ran away before officers arrived.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
