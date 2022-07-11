One person dead and another seriously injured after rollover crash in Asotin County

ANATONE, Wash. -
One person is dead after a car rolled on State Route 129 in Asotin County.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Tanner Dennison says the crash happened at 10:16 p.m. on July 10 when the driver did not take the curve correctly.
A passenger in the car is in serious condition and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Trooper Dennison says the crash is still under investigation because WSP does not know who was driving the car.
Troopers have determined drugs and alcohol are involved in the crash.
This is a developing story, when we get more information we will be sure to update you.
