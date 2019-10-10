Fatal crash

BENTON COUNTY, WA - One person is dead and another is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle collision on the Hanford Site Thursday morning, Benton County Sheriff's deputies say.

Deputies say this morning around 6 a.m., a vehicle was northbound on Route 4 South near Army Loop Way and began passing multiple cars. The passing vehicle collided head-on with a pickup driving southbound on Route 4 South.

One of the drivers died. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Portions of Route 4 South will be shut down during the collision investigation, deputies say. Hanford Patrol will be directing traffic to alternate routes in order to enter and exit the Hanford Site. 

