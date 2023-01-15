RICHLAND, Wash. —
Richland Police were called to George Washington Way, between Bradley Ave and Lee Blvd. after a driver hit the traffic light.
According to RPD, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the stop light on Jadwin Ave.
The driver was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated and later booked into the Benton County Jail.
RPD says there wasn't a passenger in the car at the time of the crash.
Lee Blvd and Bradley Blvd are closed at this time and it's unknown when it will reopen.
